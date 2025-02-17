Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9,215.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,889 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

