Rhumbline Advisers Has $72.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Trade Desk worth $72,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.97.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.1 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.16 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

