eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 206,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in eBay by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

