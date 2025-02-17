Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AP.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$15.13 and a one year high of C$20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

