Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,236 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 165,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 20.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 500,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 93.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

