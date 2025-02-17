Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $93.51 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

