Analysts Set Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Price Target at $95.57

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.57.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Ashland has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently -245.45%.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,188.74. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Ashland by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ashland by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

