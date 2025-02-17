Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 203.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,987 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after buying an additional 4,281,591 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,901,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,414 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHB opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

