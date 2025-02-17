Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.46% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

NUSC stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

