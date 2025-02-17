Blue Trust Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.3 %

RGA opened at $199.72 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

