New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,725.60. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $183.40 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $184.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.