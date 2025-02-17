HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Position Lowered by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,704 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.10% of HF Sinclair worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61.
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
