DDD Partners LLC Cuts Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,888 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Chart Industries worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 328.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

GTLS stock opened at $194.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

