DDD Partners LLC Reduces Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,422 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 157.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 306,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,574,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 225,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 760.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 183,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 233,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other news, Director Eric Bowen purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

