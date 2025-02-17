DDD Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $63.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

