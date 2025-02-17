Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,702,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after buying an additional 1,671,978 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

