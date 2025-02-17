Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $112.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

