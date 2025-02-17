Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1,369.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

