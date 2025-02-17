Allworth Financial LP Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $46,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

FDL stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

