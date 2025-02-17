Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 156.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 9.79% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $244,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

KJUL opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

