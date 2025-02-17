Allworth Financial LP Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after buying an additional 202,963 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $66.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

