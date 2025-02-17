Principal Securities Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 478,001 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 123,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 98,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

