ONEOK (OKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OKE opened at $97.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

