ONEOK (OKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ONEOK Price Performance
NYSE OKE opened at $97.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
