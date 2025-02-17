Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rare Element Resources Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of REEMF stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.15.
About Rare Element Resources
