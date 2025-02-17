NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Update

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,301,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 1,960,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,010.0 days.
NEXTDC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NXDCF opened at $10.06 on Monday. NEXTDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.
About NEXTDC
