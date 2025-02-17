Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,134,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 983,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $24.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Valmet Oyj has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

