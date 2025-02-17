Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,134,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 983,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $24.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Valmet Oyj has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $31.00.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
