Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 20.5% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.88). 150,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 173,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.11).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VID

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.85. The firm has a market cap of £63.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.