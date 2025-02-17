Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $844.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $794.44 and its 200-day moving average is $844.98.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

