Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Teradyne worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,824. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

