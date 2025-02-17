Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 5,258 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 304,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,101,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

