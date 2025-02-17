Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $344,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,383,000 after purchasing an additional 196,790 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after purchasing an additional 591,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,507,000 after purchasing an additional 351,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $60.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

