New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.85 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,990,000 after purchasing an additional 430,587 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $808,783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,040,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,233,000 after purchasing an additional 268,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,647,000 after purchasing an additional 185,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,956,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,270,000 after purchasing an additional 216,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

