Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210,364 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,913,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,841,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,611,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,493,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

