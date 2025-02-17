New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,920 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Lennox International worth $19,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LII. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lennox International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Lennox International by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total value of $330,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,632.82. This trade represents a 22.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Price Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $622.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.74 and a 52-week high of $682.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Lennox International from $674.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.00.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

