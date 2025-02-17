New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of First Solar worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,236,383,000 after acquiring an additional 108,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $647,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Solar by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,330,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day moving average is $202.04. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $141.70 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

