Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 681 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,617,000 after buying an additional 2,721,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $137,900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sysco by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,719,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,666,000 after buying an additional 933,327 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after buying an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,722,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $71.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

