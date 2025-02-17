Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Sells C$16,450.00 in Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$16,450.00.

Terrance Barry Coughlan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

Amarc Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE AHR opened at C$0.69 on Monday. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$146.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.