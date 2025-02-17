Viper Energy (VNOM) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Viper Energy to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viper Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.71.
Viper Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Viper Energy
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.