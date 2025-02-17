Viper Energy (VNOM) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Viper Energy to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

