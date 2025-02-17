Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

