Critical Survey: Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Pola Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Pola Orbis 4.19% 5.77% 4.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Howden Joinery Group and Pola Orbis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 2 0 1 2.67 Pola Orbis 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Pola Orbis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group $2.87 billion 2.51 $316.60 million N/A N/A Pola Orbis $1.24 billion 1.78 $68.15 million $0.22 45.23

Howden Joinery Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pola Orbis.

Summary

Howden Joinery Group beats Pola Orbis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

