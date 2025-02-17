Reviewing BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BitFuFu and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 0.00

BitFuFu presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $284.11 million 2.80 $10.49 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares BitFuFu and Hargreaves Lansdown”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than BitFuFu.

Volatility and Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BitFuFu beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

