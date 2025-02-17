Principal Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

