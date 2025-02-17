Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $128.24 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

