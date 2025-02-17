Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $31,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.43 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

