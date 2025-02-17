Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Receives C$20.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFP

Canfor Stock Performance

About Canfor

CFP opened at C$15.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.85. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$18.38.

(Get Free Report

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.