Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPBD. TD Cowen raised shares of Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens began coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Upbound Group stock opened at $29.45 on Monday.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Upbound Group stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.05. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.59%.

In other Upbound Group news,

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 268.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 374.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

