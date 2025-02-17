Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $61.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

