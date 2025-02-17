Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,759 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 225,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of BHK opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

