Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $269,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $266.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.