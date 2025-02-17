Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 102 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Creative Planning boosted its position in General Electric by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 196,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Melius Research upped their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.73.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $208.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average is $179.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 52 week low of $117.43 and a 52 week high of $211.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

